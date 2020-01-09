Orange County residents to receive individual assistance from FEMA

The county is moving forward with debris removal while they await a decision on public assistance.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County has met the damage threshold to activate individual assistance from FEMA, according to Orange County Judge John Gothia.

FEMA will not start signing up homeowners for assistance until the state has verified enough total damage from the storm in all affected counties. FEMA has yet to determine what assistance will be offered to Orange County residents, Judge Gothia told 12News Tuesday morning.

The state of Texas needed to have at least $39 million in damages to qualify for “public assistance” to help pay for public costs such as debris clean-up and removal Gothia said. Orange County has already met it's threshold.

The county is moving forward with debris removal while they await a decision on public assistance. Judge Gothia tells 12News that the county is moving forward with debris removal because it has to be done.

The deadline for homeowners to have debris at their curb has not been set yet. A contractor will be in the county next week to make a determination and set up a schedule for debris pickup.

The company usually only passes through once for pick up. If needed, the contractors will come a second time for pick up. The company will make that decision.

Judge Gothia said the county is working with Entergy to get power restored. By Wednesday evening, the majority of the region should have power restored, according to Judge Gothia.