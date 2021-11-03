Orange County residents age 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

The vaccination clinic will be located at the Orange County Expo Center.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials are offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to county residents age 65 and older on Saturday, March 13.

The vaccination clinic will be located at the Orange County Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Vaccines are limited. Those who are unable to get a shot due to the limited supplies will be scheduled for the next available vaccination clinic date, according to a post from the Orange County Office of Emergency Management.

Shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to the first letter of a patient’s last name. So, patients whose names start with A, B, or C, will receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots starting at 9 a.m.

The remainder of the schedule will go as follows:

9 a.m. – A,B,C

10 a.m. – D,E,F

11 a.m. – G,H,I,J

12 p.m. – K,L,M

1:00 p.m. – N,O,P

2:00 p.m. – Q,R,S

3:00 p.m. – T,U,V

4:00 p.m. – W,X,Y,Z

Orange County will have a 65+ COVID Vaccination Clinic at the Orange County Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 this Saturday March 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9a.m. – A,B,C 10a.m. – D,E,F 11a.m. – G,H,I,J 12p.m. – K,L,M 1:00 p.m. – N,O,P 2:00 p.m. – Q,R,S 3:00p.m. – T,U,V 4:00p.m. – W,X,Y,Z

You have to be 65 or older and be an Orange County Resident to receive the vaccine this Saturday.