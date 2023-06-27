Orange County Republican Party members question House Speaker Dade Phelan's commitment to party principles

Party members considered voting to censure Speaker Dade Phelan, but instead voted to send a new letter requesting he come and meet them to discuss their concerns.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas republicans had a chance to voice their frustrations with House Speaker Dade Phelan Tuesday night.

During the Orange County Republican Party of Texas' County Executive Committee meeting, some party members said Phelan has lost touch and isn't conservative enough.

This comes a little over a month after Phelan found himself in the spotlight when a video of him slurring words while presiding over the House went viral across social media.

Ken Paxton had called for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

In a tweet from his personal account, Paxton said Phelan was "in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication" during the session.

The video in question was taken Friday, May 19, 2023.

Here's a video of the incident that Paxton is referring to:

At the meeting Tuesday, party members said Phelan has failed to adhere to the party's platform and principles.

"During the past two legislative sessions as speaker, he has appointed 22 committee chairs. I counted 22 democratic chairman. You can't possibly promote a conservative philosophy if you're appointing democratic committee chairs. That's right. That's right," said a party member at the meeting.

Party members considered voting to censure Speaker Phelan, but in the end, they voted to send a new letter to the speaker requesting he come and meet with them to discuss their concerns.

To censure means to provide a formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by majority vote, according to Senate.gov.

Phelan's Communications Director Cait Wittman is defending his record.

Wittman provided the following statement to 12News:

“Tonight, the Orange County Republican Party rejected a censure motion of Speaker Dade Phelan because its advocates, including an announced primary candidate against Rep. Phelan, failed to follow party rules. During Phelan's tenure, the state outlawed abortion, passed permitless carry of handguns, banned gender mutilation surgeries for children, banned pornography in school libraries, and prohibited biological males from participating in women’s sports. Rep. Phelan is proud of his record of making Texas the number one state in protecting Christian values.”

Phelan is a Beaumont native republican who serves as a rep for House District 21, which covers Jefferson and Orange Counties.

This will be his fourth term since assuming office in 2015. State representatives serve 2-year terms.

Phelan was first elected to the Texas House of representatives in 2014. Prior to election as Speaker, Phelan served as Chair of the House Committee on State Affair, as Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources, and as a member of the Calendars Appropriations, and Election Committee.