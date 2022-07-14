Orange County recreational center opening delayed as city makes finishing touches

The center, which sits at the site of the old natatorium was expected to open at the start of the summer. But there’s a late-stage hiccup that's causing a delay.



"This has been a vision of our mayor for years," said James Lawrence, parks and recreation manager.



If you live in Orange and want to play ball inside, you are going to have to wait a little bit longer.



The 7,200-square-foot Orange Recreation Center needs some finishing touches before it can open its doors. Lawerence said it will be well worth the wait.



"I think it's much needed. It’s going to give the kids a place after school to come play in a safe, fun environment," Lawerence said.



The $3 million project includes basketball courts and four volleyball courts. The long-term plan is to offer more programs.



"Here, when we open, we're going to have volleyball, basketball, to start off with. And then we're working right now to develop our other programs. We don't know exactly what they're going to be because we are starting from the ground up,” Lawrence said.