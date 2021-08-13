Buyout Program to assist Orange County residents still suffering from storm-related damage

Orange County officials have announced that the county has been awarded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds.

ORANGE, Texas — It has been four years since Tropical Storm Harvey brought extensive damage to parts of Southeast Texas, and some people are still dealing with the aftermath of that damage.

Orange County officials announced that the county has been awarded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds. The funds will help property owners whose homes are located in floodplains or floodways relocate to more resilient housing in less flood-prone areas.

Orange County residents said this much-needed help is long overdue, and they were beginning to think it would never come.

“Finally were getting some help,” Carol Riley, Orange County resident, said. “But there was so many affected. There just wasn’t money for everybody. We had to wait our turn. Never thought it'd ever come, if you wanna know the truth.”

Riley's neighborhood was affected by Harvey and she said her home had six inches of water in it.

"My floors are still without floors," Riley said. "It's just terrible. Most people that hadn't been through it just wouldn't understand how tough it is. But there's not only me, there's a lot of people, so they aren't alone."

Riley is anxious to see if she is eligible, she said she is overjoyed to be able to finally get the help she has been needing for years.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears said that residents just need to apply to see if they are eligible for the Buyout Program.

"We have to find out the history of their residence, what all has taken place there, and then how to move forward to acquire the funds needed to help them in their situation," Spears said.

The money will be based on the market value of an applicant's home.

"It's gonna be based off of, you know, are you a repeat flood, are you in a floodway, a floodplain," Spears said. "You know, we say first come first serve because you don't want to be the person that waits till October 15th."

The county said in part that it, “encourages residents whose homes are located in floodplains, floodways and Disaster Risk Reduction Areas to relocate to safer, more resilient housing in less flood prone areas through participation in its Local Acquisition Program,” in a recent Facebook post.

Orange County has been awarded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds to assist property owners... Posted by Orange County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, August 13, 2021