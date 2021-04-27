Orange County raffle set up to help hospitalized, recovering law enforcement officials

All profits are to go to the local law enforcement families that have been affected by COVID-19 and other medical issues.

ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texas is pulling together to help their own. An Orange County Tactics shop teamed up with a Silsbee business to set up a raffle to help support the families of three Orange County law enforcement officers who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and other health issues.

All profits are to go to the local law enforcement families that have been affected by COVID-19 and other medical issues.

A custom-built cerakote 10.5" AR Pistol and 100 rounds of 5.56 ammo will be raffled off, according to officer Josh Dempsey with the Orange County Police Department.

They're hoping to sell 400 raffle tickets for a personalized gun and raise at least $1,000 for each person.

The Deputies and Officer that will receive funds are:

Orange Police officer Howard Devault, who recovering from a stroke.

Orange County Deputy Drew Crochet, who is hospitalized and placed on an ECMO machine due to COVID-19 complications.

Orange County Deputy Scott Barnes, who is recovering from COVID-19.

