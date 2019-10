ORANGE, Texas — More than 10,000 people are without power in Orange County according to Entergy's website.

An Entergy spokesperson said a dump truck reportedly struck a power line, and crews are currently investigating the outage.

A firm estimated time of restoration is not yet known.

