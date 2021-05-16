Orange County organization helps community prepare for 2021 hurricane season

The official start of hurricane season is June 1, and experts are predicting another active season.

ORANGE, Texas — The countdown to an unfavorable season is underway. There's a little more than two weeks left until the start of hurricane season, and an organization in Orange is helping Southeast Texans prepare now.

Kimberly Manning with the Heritage House Museum of Orange County wanted to put something together to help people in her community prepare. So, she got to work and created Saturday’s expo event.

It was held at the Heritage House in Orange. Manning says she has been trying to get something together since Hurricane Laura hit Southeast Texas last year.



She wanted to create a one-stop shop for people in the community to get resources and the help needed to prepare them for hurricane season.

So, she got to work making a few phone calls. There were several groups at the event, including insurance companies, FEMA representatives, air conditioning companies and the Orange County Disaster Rebuild Organization.



The event also served as a fundraiser for the Heritage House.

"Our target audience is not just those people that have been affected but other people in the community. It may be low income. It may be the elderly that can't get out, doesn't know where to find this information, the entire community. Anyone that needs assistance in any way," said secretary Manning.

Officials say now is the time to get flood insurance. Reminder, it takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to be put in place.



If you need help after a disaster, check out resources like the FEMA.gov and Recovery.Texas.org.

It's never too early to get supplies ready. The following is a list of some things to keep in mind before hurricane season.



Non-perishable foods

Enough food for three to seven days

Flashlights

Batteries

Lanterns

Candles

Make sure your phones are fully charged and pick up a battery packs for your phone

Have cash on hand

Make sure your important documents are in water-proof containers.



Gas up your car and maybe get some extra gas for your generator.

Stock up on mosquito spray