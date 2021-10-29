Orange County officials coordinating debris pick up for areas affected by Wednesday's torndaoes

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF 2 tornadoes touched down in Orange County.

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Office of Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating debris pick ups for areas in Orange County affected by Wednesday’s tornadoes.

The pickups will begin on Monday, November 8 and run through Wednesday, November 24 at:

Woodland Ridge Neighborhood

Hudnall Road

Stallion Road

Randall Road

Teal Road

FM 1130 between Meadowlark and Teal Road

Old Hwy 90

The only debris that will be picked up during these times are vegetative and green waste piles, including tree limbs, branches and cuttings. County officials are asking the debris be cut in 10-foot pieces or smaller.

Construction, demolition material and large, electrical goods will not be picked up. If any of these are in the vegetative and green waste piles, the piles will not be picked up.

Members of the Orange County community located at any of the areas mentioned above are asked to place their debris at the side of the road in a way that does not block the road. Debris should be accessible for pick up with a grappling hook.

Road and Bridge Department employees are not allowed to go on private property and can only get what they can reach with their equipment.

Homeowner’s are encouraged to take pictures of the debris placed on curbsides for pickup to insure proper documentation.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two EF 2 tornadoes touched down in Orange County. One began south of Old Highway 90 and the other began near Highway 1130. At their peaks, both tornadoes reached winds of 130 mph.

Both tornadoes brought structural damage to homes in parts of Orange County and left debris, fallen trees and limbs in yards and roadways. The tornado that began at near Highway 1130 flipped over a trailer, trapping and critically injuring a woman inside.

Orange County Judge John Gothia issued a disaster declaration around 2 p.m. on Wednesday knowing that areas south of Highway 62 were severely damaged.

Orange County residents affected by Wednesday morning tornado are asked to report any property damage using the Texas Department of Emergency Management survey.

The survey can be filled out online in English and Spanish.

Information provided in the surveys will help the Texas Division of Emergency Management officials and determine if Orange County meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

The American Red Cross set up resources to help members of the Orange County community impacted by the tornadoes.

From a Orange County Office of Emergency Management press release:

