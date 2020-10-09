Orange County officials arrest 3 people after finding marijuana, handguns in car during traffic stop

Orange County detectives and Vidor Police officers stopped a car on I-10 Eastbound at Highway 90 for a traffic violation around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two men and a woman are facing felony charges after Orange County detectives found a pound of marijuana and two handguns in their car.

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Vidor Police Department stopped a car on I-10 Eastbound at Highway 90 for a traffic violation around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

When the detectives started talking to the driver and passenger, officers smelled a strong marijuana smell coming from the car, according to the sheriff’s department.

Detectives then began searching the car. Officials found 1.34 pounds of hydroponic marijuana and two semi-automatic handguns.

Two men and a woman were arrested for felony possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of weapons, according to the police report. Officials say the three were from the Dallas area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device