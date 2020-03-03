ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County official is out on bond following an arrest.

Joel Ardoin held the position of the Orange County Emergency Management Coordinator. Ardoin is out on bond following his arrest for boating while intoxicated.

Boating while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor.

The Orange County official was arrested on Feb. 29. The charge was filed by the Texas Parks and Wild Life.

Ardoin’s bond was $2,500.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

