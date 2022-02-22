Orange Emergency Management Coordinator to retire after decades of service

Deputy Fire Chief Lee Anne Brown announced her retirement effective March 11, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange Emergency Management Coordinator is stepping down from the position, according to a Tuesday announcement.

After three decades of working for the City of Orange, Deputy Fire Chief Lee Anne Brown announced her retirement effective March 11, 2022.



She has served in the coordinator role for the last eight years, but she's been with the office for 30 years.

After her retirement from the City, Brown plans to continue her fire career in the industrial field, working for the Chevron Phillip facility in Orange, according to a news release.

The City of Orange released a statement saying in part:

“Chief Brown has been invaluable in her leadership roles during her career in the Orange Fire Department and although we are sad to see her leave, we are excited about the opportunities that have come her way for her future and hope that she will enjoy her retirement.”

The Orange City Council plans to discuss finding the replacement for her role Tuesday night.