ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal.

The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river.

However, this site being located in Orange isn't a done deal.

The city of Orange is competing against East Baton Rouge, Calcasieu Parish, and Harris County for the facility.

On October 24, Orange County commissioners approved a 10-year tax abatement they hope will attract Enterprise Products Operating LLC. to Southeast Texas.

The investment zone has already been set and county officials hope by early 2023 the company will have decided which location the terminal will be located.

The terminal will exist for the marine transport and export of methane. This will be the first facility of its kind.

Orange County Judge John Gothia tells 12News the county is excited about having the opportunity to have Enterprise Products in the area.

"We look forward to a positive response to the abatement we offered," he said.

