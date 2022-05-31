Orange County man faces 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm

Officers served the man on Tuesday with a warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

ORANGE, Texas — An Orange County man faces up to 10 years in prison after he was found with a firearm in late January 2022.

Rory Clifford Ellis, 60, is a convicted felon, according to police.

Officers with the Vidor Police Department served Ellis on Tuesday with a warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was indicted on May 11, 2022, for the offense, police said.

The Vidor Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agency worked together during the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

