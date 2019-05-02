ORANGE, Texas — Police say an Orange County man led them on a chase and had two firearms, one of which was stolen, as well as 5.7 grams of meth in his car on Saturday, February 2.

Brandon Aaron Holeman, 39, was booked into the Orange County Jail on evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, unlawful posession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance charges according to a Vidor Police news release.

Vidor Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford Mustang in the 1000 block block of N. Main Street in Vidor according to a Vidor Police news release.

The driver turned into the BBVA Compass parking lot in the 800 block of N. Main, and then into the McDonald's parking lot in the 800 block of N. Main according to the release. The driver sped up in the parking lot and drove around the building and entered the roadway southbound on N. Main according to the news release. The officer turned on his siren on the westbound service road of I10, turning northbound onto N. Archie. The car slowed down and stopped in the 900 block of N. Archie according to the release.

Officers gave the driver instructions to exit his vehicle and the driver began driving southbound on N. Archie according to the release.

The driver stopped the car again on N. Archie at Filmore and officers again attempted to get the driver to exit the vehicle according to the release. The driver refused, and K-9 Officer Rocky helped remove the driver from the car, without injury according to the release. Rocky didn't bite the suspect but "made his presence known on scene should the suspect attempt to run or fight officers," according to the release.

Holeman was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail according to the release.

Holeman was arrested on December 12, 2018, for possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention, possession of a prohibited weapon (sawed off shotgun) and felon in possession of a firearm according to the release.

From a Vidor Police Department news release:

Subject: Pursuit / Recovery of Stolen Weapon

Date: February 5, 2019

The suspect was identified as:

Brandon Aaron Holeman Age: 39 Hometown: Orange County, Texas

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two pistols (One of which was stolen), and 5.7 grams of Meth.

Holeman was booked into the Orange County Jail on the following charges:

• Evading Arrest / detention with a motor vehicle

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

• Theft of a Firearm

• Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 21 1 G> 200G

It should be noted that Mr. Holeman was arrested on December 12, 2018 for Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest / Detention, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon ( Sawed off Shotgun) and Felon in Possession of a Firearm