Orange County homeowners upset that higher appraisals will have them paying more in taxes

One Orange County homeowner said in 2023 alone, his total appraised value increased by more than $7,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Homeowners in Orange County are upset that new appraisal values will have them paying more in taxes.

The county appraisal office recently sent out official letters to homeowners showing the changes. Residents were seen going to the tax appraisal office in Orange County Monday with the letters in hand.

They wanted to voice their concerns about what they call “outrageous pricing.”

"I'm not sure I can say it on camera,” Ricky Blagburn, Orange County homeowner, said. “Let's just say I was not very pleased."

Blagburn said he purchased his mobile home back in 2019. He feels since he purchased the home, the property value only seems to increase.

"Trailers historically go down in value after the first year,” Blagburn said. “We have had like two other trailers in this lot. They've all reduced in value after the first year. This is the only trailer we've has that's actually gone up in value."

In 2023 alone, Blagburn said the total appraised value of his home increased by more than $7,000. He feels those working on fixed incomes and supporting their children cannot afford the increase.

“It shouldn't be going up and up,” Blagburn said. “I actually had an appraisal value for this year, and they have this year's appraised value on my trailer at $125,000. That's more than we paid for it."

Chief Appraiser Scott Overton said there is a reason Orange County residents continue to see an increase.

“Hot market for residential properties. This year is no exception," Overton said. "So, we did see an increase in values. On average we saw about a 16 percent increase."

The 16 percent increase has impacted even mobile homes since the demand in the county has increased.

"We compared them to the sales that we have received from the county on mobile homes," Overton said. "We looked at them just the same way we did residential, single-family homes."

Certain groups of people qualify for property reduction and exemption, including veterans and people who have a disability and those older than the age of 65. Blagburn feels it is not enough.

“Most of these homes are going up in value, and some of them aren't even finished rebuilding from the hurricane last time,” Blagburn said.

Those wanting to appeal their appraisal have until May 31, 2023 to file a protest with the office.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device