Qualified Orange County homeowners can apply for grant to cover delinquent taxes

The program is in place to help homeowners in danger of foreclosure after pandemic-related hardships.

ORANGE, Texas — Eligible homeowners in Orange County can qualify for a grant to have their delinquent taxes paid directly to the tax office to avoid foreclosure thanks to a program being implemented by the state.

The program is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan, which was approved by Congress to help homeowners affected by the pandemic.

You must own and occupy the home as your primary residence, and household income needs to be at or below the 100% Area Median Income Mark according to tax assessor collector Karen Fisher. Homeowners who have fallen behind on making payments and experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020 can contact the tax office to find out more about the program.

The TDHCA's toll free phone number is also available to help those interested. You can reach the office at 833-651-3874.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is overseeing the program in Texas. It went live on Monday, February 21.

To see a step-by-step guide on how to apply, you can visit the program website. You can also find a list of required documents on the site.

From a news release:

