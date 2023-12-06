Orange County working to meet growing demand for housing created by Chevron Phillips Plant expansion

Two neighborhoods in the Orangefield and Little Cypress areas recently got approval from city council. Homes will start in the $200,000 range.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A housing explosion has hit Orange County as part of an effort to the growing demand created by the Chevron Phillips Plant expansion.

Orange city officials tell 12News by 2028, they expect to see more than 200 new homes, a 100-unit apartment complex and several new businesses.

"It's a very exciting time to be in Orange because we are getting such a variety of housing and development," said City of Orange's Director of Planning, Kelvin Knauf.

Knauf says a total of five subdivisions are going up.

"Single-family, multi-family, different areas of the community, so we're getting a lot of inquires about housing needs," he said.

Two neighborhoods in the Orangefield and Little Cypress areas recently got approval from city council.

The Little Cypress Grove Subdivision is located on Martin Luther King Drive, west of Meeks Drive in Little Cypress.

The Orange Gardens subdivision is located on Highway 105 and 62 in the Orangefield area.

"The developers puts in the streets sewer systems, drainage system, street lights as the homes are being constructed," Knauf said. "Then the city buildings inspectors will go in and inspect the constriction to make sure it meets the building requirements."

Knauf says the homes will start in the $200,000 range. Realtor Jerad Spencer says potential buyers need to do their homework.

"Interest rates have gone up. You're going to average about seven and a half percent. Flood insurance rates have gone up, but be cautious took a look at the area you're going to build," Spencer said. "Give an address to your insurance agent and they can give you a quote on that property."

But if you can afford it, Spencer says these homes will be great for younger families with three and four family members.

Spencer says these homes are being built by a production-based builders, which means they will build about 10 or 15 homes at once then sell them off then add more.

After years of struggles, it's clear that Orange County is on the move.

"There's going to be a lot of growth activity and development in Orange in the next five years. We're having to keep up with that and the city is investing in itself," Knauf said.