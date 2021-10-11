Southeast Texas children going home to loving families during National Adoption Month

Adoption day in Texas is the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year.

ORANGE, Texas — Tears of joy were flowing in Orange County Wednesday as five children who have lived with foster parents for years heard the long-awaited sound of a gavel and a judge telling them they now have a mom and dad.

The children, surrounded by brothers, cousins, and extended “forever family” members, filled the courtroom of Judge Mandy White-Rogers for this year’s Orange County adoption day. Each child entered the room as a foster child and left as a son or daughter.

November was declared National Adoption Month in 2016.

Adoption day in Texas is the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year. Jefferson County’s adoption day is set for November 19, 2021.

Nearly 15,000 children are in foster care across the state of Texas. 250 of those children live in Jefferson County, according to a representative from the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

Approximately 4,000 children are available for adoption every day in Texas.

A child is never too old to have a family of their own. Learn more about how you can support the thousands of children in Texas foster care or adopt by visiting the Texas Department of Family Services.

MORE | Learn more about resources for adoption here.

Families in Orange County growing amid National Adoption Day 2021 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6