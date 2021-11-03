Funeral arrangements set for Orange County fishing guide who died after major wreck

A celebration of life and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Orange.

ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends in Orange County are set to celebrate the life of longtime fishing guide Richard Edward “Dickie” Colburn, Jr. He died at the age of 75.

Richard Colburn was taken by helicopter to a hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 27, after a major wreck in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Drive in Orange. According to footage taken at the scene, it appeared his 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was t-boned by another SUV.

A celebration of life and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Orange. A reception will follow after the services in the Gillespie Family Life Center at the church.

The family is asking for donations to be made to First Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.

Growing up in Orange, Richard Colburn played football at Stark High School and went on to play at McNeese State University, according to The Record Live. After earning a degree in education at McNeese, he became a coach in Louisiana at Crowley High, as well as LaGrange High and Barbe High in Lake Charles.

He moved back to Orange in 1977 and opened The Fishing Hole, a fishing tackle store, with his wife Karen Colburn. He also became a local fishing guide, publishing a fishing column first in The Orange Leader, and later in The County Record, and Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine.

He gave a weekly fishing report on KOGT Radio and his voice was heard by hundreds of clients while serving the community for more than 40 years as a fishing guide.

Richard Colburn retired from the DuPont Chemical Company after 25 years of service. He was active in the community as a member of the Orange Boat Club and the Orange County Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association.

The Orange native was a youth sports coach for his grandson’s teams and a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and as a trustee.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Colburn, his son, daughter, and grandchildren, as well as his beloved dog Buck. He is also survived by his two siblings.

