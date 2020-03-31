LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Orange County fire crews are investigating a trailer fire that left one person dead.

Orange County ESD #3 worked to put out a fire in the 2100 block of FM 3247 in the Little Cypress area Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a camper trailer, where an elderly person lived, caught on fire.

One body was found inside of the trailer.

Orange County has not confirmed the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

