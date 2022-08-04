Orange County Fire Department celebrates retirement of Chief David Frenzel after 53 years of service

Chief Frenzel is set to work his last day on April 19, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The City of Orange is saying thank you and goodbye to their long-time fire chief.

Chief David Frenzel is set to work his last day on April 19, but the celebration was held Friday at the Central Fire Station in Orange.

Those who know Frenzel said he and loyalty naturally go hand-in-hand.

He gave 53 years of service to the City of Orange.

"I'm honored to have had the opportunity. It's been a tremendous career,” Frenzel said. “I still look forward to coming to work every day, but all good things must come to an end. Hopefully, I've left the department well prepared."

The celebration took place Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It was put together by chief Frenzel's co-workers and his wife.

The celebration came as a big surprise to Frenzel. He said he had no idea that the sincere event was planned for him.

