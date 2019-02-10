VIDOR, Texas — The fire department in Vidor is warning residents in and out of the city to be on the lookout for any metal barrel that may have floated onto their property during the recent flooding from Imelda.

Orange County Emergency Services District #1 issued a warning Wednesday morning on their Facebook page about a metal barrel near Vidor.

"If you find a metal barrel in your area ... PLEASE FOR YOUR SAFETY AND THE SAFETY OF OTHERS AROUND DO NOT TOUCH!!!!!," the department posted on Facebook.

A resident in the Maple Crest subdivision near Old U.S. 90 and FM 1132 spotted a sealed metal barrel that floated up onto their property during the flood according to Dane Trahan of Orange County ESD 1.

The barrel was labeled as containing a hazardous material that is classed as a catalyst that could ignite when exposed to moisture according to Trahan. It also included a skull and crossbones on the label.

A hazmat company that is the area dealing with this type of situation following the flooding checked out the barrel and determined that it was sealed and not leaking Trahan told 12News.

Facebook

They are unsure what is actually inside the barrel but it does appear to be full he said.

Because the barrel is labeled as having contained the hazardous material at some time they are taking no chances and it will be handled as if it contains what is on the label Trahan said.

A hazmat team will be picking up the barrel Wednesday he said.

Currently the barrel is cordoned off and not leaking.

The fire department is urging anyone in the area who might find or come across a barrel that may have floated up during the storm to leave it alone and call the fire department at 769-6241 or 769-8218 or call police.

Do not touch or move the barrel even if you can’t see the label as some materials could become dangerous is jostled or moved.

RELATED: Cajun Army to help gut homes after Imelda for another two months, those in need asked to reach out

RELATED: Texas governor formally requests presidential disaster declaration for Southeast Texas in wake of Imelda damage

The fire department will come check on any barrels found and make sure that are safely disposed of.