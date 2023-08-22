'We are getting a good mixture' | Chevron Phillips plant expansion sparking economic development in Orange County

Ground has already broken on a new Whataburger, which will be located at 3124 N. 16th Street near the IH-10 intersection, next to Starbucks.

ORANGE, Texas — Growth is booming in Orange County.

The $8.5 Chevron Phillips plant expansion has sparked new development across Orange County as more companies and builders consider the area.

"You know, everyday I get calls from people wanting information about wanting development in Orange," said Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Orange, Kelvin Knauf.

Knauf tells 12News the city is getting a new truck stop on IH-10 where the old Longhorn Club used to be. A Candlewood House Suites hotel is also moving into Orange.

Nearly 50 blueprints of up-and-coming businesses are currently in house, planning to set up shop in Orange County.

"It's a whole gamut of economic development, residential, commercial, industrial. It's good we are getting a good mixture, good balance," Knauf said.

It's excitement the community is feeling amid rapid growth in the power industry.

From some of their favorite food restaurants, people can expect growth all over.

"With traffic and highway congestion and trying to learn new traffic movements then just learning additional demands per service and things that people aren't used to. A lot of those will be short term, and the long-term benefits will outweigh the short term inconveniences," Knauf said.

Ground has already broken on a new Whataburger, which will be located at 3124 N. 16th Street near the IH-10 intersection, next to Starbucks.

