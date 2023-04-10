'Eye in the sky' | Orange County Sheriff's Office using drone to help battle Southeast Texas wildfires

Orange County Sheriff's Office Captain Joey Jacobs uses a thermal drone to help firefighters determine where to send help or if it's time to evacuate.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Drones have been extremely beneficial for fire crews during the wildfires that have raged across Southeast Texas.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Captain Joey Jacobs says before firefighters make the call to state agencies for help, he uses a drone to give crews a better idea of what they're up against.

Jacobs has been to almost 30 fires in just the last couple of months. He believes that number will continue to grow.

"We've probably flown two dozens fires in the last couple of months from Orange, or Little Cypress, or over here to Vidor. Again if we're called, we're going to come," Jacobs said.

Jacobs' presence is so valuable when flames erupt because he's the man behind the drone.

"We will use our it to try and actually see through the smoke. It will also give us an idea of how hot or how large that fire would be," he said.

Fire Lieutenant Kenneth Luce with Orange County ESD#1 says Captain Jacobs and his drone can help save lives.

"If it gets bad enough and you see us leave it's bad. With that eye in the sky, he may say there is a road a quarter mile to your east that's going to be your best point to get out," Luce said.

While wildfires are top of mind, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen says the drone is used in other ways as well.

"It can be used to fine missing individuals or use for boating incidents," Allen said.

Even though it's an expensive piece of equipment, Orange County Judge John Gothia says it's been worth the investment.

"When we budget something like that we feel it's worth every penny to be able to do because not only does it keep our citizens safe, but also our firefighters," Gothia said.

Judge Allen says he's looking into purchasing Jasper County a drone of their own.