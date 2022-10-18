Orange County dispatchers, deputy honored for helping suicidal man

Deputy Wilkinson talked to the man for about an hour and was able to get him to unload the handgun and exit the vehicle without harming himself or others.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two dispatchers and one deputy were honored and recognized by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for helping a suicidal man.

On Saturday, October 8th, 2022 Orange County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call in reference to a suicidal subject.

Dispatchers Jennifer Johnson and Chelsea Cripps were able to gather information and relay it to deputies, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Moments later, deputies arrived on the scene. That is when Deputy Wilkinson made contact with the man, who was in distress and holding a loaded 45-caliber handgun, according to the release.

Deputy Wilkinson talked to the man for about an hour and was able to get him to unload the handgun and exit the vehicle without harming himself or others.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office commends them for a job well done.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release:

Orange County Sheriff's Office is proud to recognize the service and dedication of Dispatchers Jennifer Johnson and Chelsea Cripps along with Deputy Wilkinson.

With sincere gratitude, we commend you for a job well done.