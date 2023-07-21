x
Orange County deputy, K9 arrest Vidor man after traffic stop leads to meth found in vehicle

Credit: KBMT

VIDOR, Texas — A man has been arrested following a traffic stop where deputies found meth in his vehicle in Vidor.

On Friday July 21, 2023 an Orange County Deputy and their K9 partner stopped Todd Patrick Parrott, 58, in his vehicle in the in the 5000 block of N. Main.

After stopping the vehicle the K9 gave a positive alert to the presences of narcotics.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, and found an amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Patrick was then arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

