ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriffs' Office and the district attorney's office joined forces Thursday in an effort to crackdown on domestic violence. October marks domestic violence awareness month, and they hope to send a message that it won't be tolerated.

To aid that initiative, Orange County deputies executed an early morning warrant round-up. Deputies broke into teams and headed out to parts of Vidor and Orange. 12News reporter Parris Kane road along with Corporal Chad Scales.

"The sheriffs' department worked diligently to make locations on people," said Krispen Walker with the district attorney's office.

Oliver Drake was the first arrest of the day on an assault charge and 13 other class c warrants. The deputies made four more stops and two more arrests after Drake was taken into custody.

Troy Reid was their next arrest for assault family violence. An arrest was also made for Chrystalina Hannon for two outstanding class c warrants.

"They were able to arrest five people," said Janoice Grizzaffi with the Orange County Sheriffs' Office.

Deputies at other locations made two more arrests. Oris Ceasar was taken in on a misdemeanor assault, and Cecila Henderson was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Deputies said this warrant round-up is just the start. They expect more of the wanted suspects they weren't able to locate to surrender soon.

"Four of those individuals called in are making arrangements to turn themselves in and get their cases taken care of," said Grizzaffi.

Deputies said 20-25 warrants were cleared up through Thursday's effort.

They're still searching for Allen Lee Coleman, who now faces a felony charge. Coleman was originally charged with felony family violence assault in 2017, and failed to meet the requirements of probation. He's a 32-year-old black male, standing at 5'8" and approximately 145 pounds. His last known location was off of Western Avenue in West Orange.

Anyone with any information of Coleman is asked to call the sheriff's office at 409-883-3612 or contact CrimeStoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8377) or 833tips.com.

Prosecutors urge anyone with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in.

