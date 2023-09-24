Hispanic Heritage Month | Orange County Constable shares pride for his heritage, serving his community

Matt Ortego started out as a teacher and eventually transitioned to law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — During Hispanic Heritage Month 12News is sharing stories from the Hispanic community around Southeast Texas.

Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has always had a vision to serve his community.

Ortego started out as a teacher and eventually transitioned to law enforcement.

Helping others is how Ortego feels he can serve his community. Bringing it back to his roots in Jalisco, Mexico and passing along what he learned as a child.

Hispanic heritage has meant a lot to Ortego, helping forge the path of positions for others who have similar backgrounds.

"It's awesome, you know me being the first elected Hispanic that is known to this office in Orange County Precinct 4. You know, it means a lot," said Ortego.

The push for diversity and inclusion helps inspire the next generation of law enforcement according to Ortego.

"Teach our youth, what we have taught and what I was taught. Being able to pass it on to them for the next generations. I have students who are now going onto the next generations and police academy who are now in the first responder field," Ortego told 12News.

Ortego prides himself on being a role model in his community.