ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Elected officials in Orange County will soon see a 2% pay raise, their first salary increase since Harvey.

County commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the rate for the budget, after some negotiation.

The rate was initially set last week. Wednesday, Robert Viator motioned to approve the 2% increase, with the exception that none of the commissioners will receive it until after the next election cycle. Orange County Judge John Gothia said in Texas, commissioners court has all fiscal responsibility, including setting their own salaries. This is something none of the commissioners enjoy doing. By voting to withhold their own raises, Gothia said it gives the tax payers a say in who gets the raises.

"Everybody agreed that that was probably the best way to let the taxpayer have a voice," Gothia said.

Gothia said because commissioners had such a hard time approving their own raises, for several years all elected officials were behind on raises.

"Nobody wanted to do it, they felt like it was a bad thing to vote themselves, but all elected officials suffered," Gothia said.

Three years ago, the commissioners did an adjustment and got everybody back up to the rates they are currently. Gothia said none of the elected officials have gotten a raise since because of Harvey.

"Now we're trying to get everybody back up, because you know, people work hard in this county, and they do a really good job, and they deserve to be paid as effective as we can," Gothia said.

Gothia said the commissioners are trying to keep up with inflation as best they can. With that in mind, his goal was to not increase taxes. Gothia said they have to balance what the elected officials deserve, with what's fair to the tax payer. They were able to maintain the current tax rate.

"We're trying to make sure we spend the taxpayers money efficiently and as effectively as we can, and get the job done," Gothia said.

The commissioners will not see a pay raise until after their seat comes up for re-election. That's November 2020 for Gothia, and commissioner precinct one and three. Precinct two and four will be in another three years.

Starting October 1st, all other elected officials will see the 2% increase, pending next week's final approval of the budget.