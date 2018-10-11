ORANGE COUNTY — According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), 3,811 Texas children are waiting to be adopted. November marks National Adoption Awareness month, and DFPS is asking caring adults, "Why not you? Why not adopt an older child?"

Friday, three Southeast Texas foster kids' wait ended, as they were legally adopted into two families.

Branson Brekel is one of the kids that got new parents Friday, and a new last name to match. Patrick and Debra Brekel thought they were done raising kids, until four month old Branson came to live with them as a foster child.

Branson, now almost two years old, is biologically their grandson, but his birth parents weren't able to take care of him.

"It was a surprise getting him, but once we had him it was, day one, I was already planning college for him," said Patrick Brekel.

Brekel went on to explain that Friday was the day they've been waiting for the whole time.

"We were chosen by him, fate, however you want to look at it, and then we chose him also," said Patrick Brekel.

Debra Brekel agreed, Branson belonged with them.

"We fell in love and we wanted the best for him, we knew we were the best option for him," said Brekel.

They definitely didn't expect to start all over, but Branson keeps them young. They stay active chasing him around, and now know all the popular kid shows and songs.

Shari Pulliam with DFPS said adoption day is always one of their favorite days, but there's still work to be done. She said Jefferson and Orange County is in desperate need for foster and adoptive parents.

"If you've ever thought about fostering, if you've ever thought about adoption, now is the time to step forward," said Pulliam.

Pulliam said there are lots of opportunities out there for people that want to help. There are opportunities to foster and mentor children, as well as volunteering with the agency.

Pulliam also explained that adoption doesn't always have to be a white picket fence and a two parent home. What they're looking for is someone who is loving and committed to the child.

You can find a full list of adoption requirements on their website.

