Orange County car crash sends man, woman to hospital by Life Flight

It happened in the 1500 block of Texla Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

VIDOR, Texas — Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a blown-out tire is to blame for a serious wreck in Orange County.



It happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. on Old Texla Mill Road, which is between I-10 and highway 62 outside of Vidor.

The single vehicle crash had two occupants inside.

DPS said a woman from Orange and man from Vidor were life-flighted to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital but are OK .

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday night, DPS confirmed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.