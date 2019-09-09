VIDOR, Texas — Two women were injured in a Monday morning ATV accident in Orange County.

Around 1 a.m., DPS troopers were called to Lost Lake Lane in Orange County. The driver of the ATV, Delena Flowers, received minor injuries and Annalyse Garret received serious injuries according to a Texas DPS news release.

From a Texas DPS news release:

At approximately 12:45a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a crash involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Lost Lake Lane in Orange County.



The initial DPS crash investigation indicates that a Polaris ATV/Side-By-Side vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed as it entered a curve in the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and both occupants fell out of the vehicle. The ATV landed on top of the passenger before coming to rest.



The driver, 21-year-old Delena Flowers of Vidor, sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.



The passenger, Annalyse Garrett, 21, of Vidor, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.



This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.