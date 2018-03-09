An auto-pedestrian accident claimed the life of one Beaumont woman early Thursday morning in Orange County.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety press release...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has positively identified the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 10 in Orange County.

On August 30, 2018, at approximately 2:00a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred three (3) miles West of Vidor, near mile marker 858.

Preliminary reports indicated that a 2007 Freight liner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. A pedestrian crossed the westbound traffic lanes of the Interstate and attempted to cross the eastbound traffic lanes when she was struck by the commercial motor vehicle.

The pedestrian, a black female, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price at the scene. The deceased victim has been identified as 21-year-old Brejon Talia Robinson of Beaumont.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Beaumont police records listed Robinson as a missing person.

At this time, Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash and there are no additional details to be released.

