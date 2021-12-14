Orange City Council approves $65K renovation project for Brownwood Park

Parks Manager James Lawrence told 12News that once the new equipment is installed, it is expected to last around 15 years.

ORANGE, Texas — Brownwood Park is looking at a major renovation after the Orange City Council approved a $65,000 project.

In 2020, they had to remove the play area at the small community park due to old and out of code standards.

Parks Manager James Lawrence told 12News that once the new equipment is installed, it is expected to last around 15 years.

Residents in the area say it's important to have a place for their kids to play. Joanna Almaguer wants her children to enjoy their time outside to the fullest.

"There is nothing really in town here for them to do, especially in this neighborhood. They got a splash pad downtown and it's not very big. Or, you can go to Bridge City, but that's just traveling and a lot of kids don't have a way to get there and go play.

The city hasn't provided a timeline on when the play area will reopen with the new equipment.