Satanic symbols and dirty drawing of male genitals were spray painted on an exterior wall of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orange. The Orange Police Department says that the incident happened before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The graffiti sprayed on the church included a swastika, the numbers 666, and male genitals. However, It has been removed by a staff member at the church.

The Orange Police Department says that a vehicle parked at a nearby home was also vandalized.

"That's actually sad," said Israel Roze, a resident. It's very quiet here and people like to greet each other, so seeing that does bother me because I do have children."

Nearby homeowners with surveillance cameras are encouraged by the Orange Police Department to review video footage. Those with more information, contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1095.

