Orange chef, food truck owner needs votes to help secure top 10 spot in national cooking competition

Voting to help Chef Jennifer Caldwell enter the top 10 closes at 9 p.m. CST on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

ORANGE, Texas — A Southeast Texas chef and food truck owner is asking for the community to vote for her as she competes in a national cooking competition.

Jennifer Caldwell, the owner of Luna Nashoba food truck, is competing in the Favorite Chef competition presented by Top Chef season 5 winner Chef Carla Hall.

Sweet and savory honey crunch crawfish hot wings, red pepper jam and deep-fried cinnamon rolls are just some of the recipes keeping Caldwell in first place.

Now, she needs the community's help to keep her at number one.

Caldwell is an Orange native who grew up learning to make gravy with her granny.

At 18 years old, she joined the United States Coast Guard, where she became a trained chef.

Caldwell brought her cooking techniques back to Southeast Texas and opened Luna Nashoba.

In order to enter the competition, Chef Caldwell submitted photos of her food, posted her recipes and is now getting judged by the entire country.

The winner of this competition will win a $25,000 grand prize, appear in a 2-page advertorial in Taste of Home Magazine and more.

"I get to fly, my husband and I get to fly to New York and we get to cook with Carla Hall. That is the most exciting part is that I actually get to pick her brain with some food and some recipes, and that's very exciting to me," Caldwell said.

To help Chef Caldwell enter the top 10, you can vote here.

Voting closes at 9 p.m. CST on Thursday, July 6, 2023.