Cancer survivor in Orange receives free home air conditioning unit from Southeast Texas business

Monica Roe and her family were desperate for some relief before Beaumont's American Air Systems stepped in to help.

ORANGE, Texas — We all know how brutal these Southeast Texas summers can be. One Orange family had to endure the heat with very limited air conditioning in their home for the last 11 years.

The temperatures inside often reached the 80s and sometimes even the 90s.



Monica Roe and her family were desperate for some relief before Beaumont's American Air Systems stepped in to help.

Monica Roe and her children have lived in an Orange home with limited air conditioning and mold issues for the last 11 years, but that all changed thanks to a neighbor and one local company.



"The home is very important to my health and I don't get out much to try to protect my health," Roe said.



Roe is a four-time cancer survivor who still deals with health complications. She said storms over the years coupled with heat have made living conditions rough in her Orange home with little to no air conditioning.



"It has caused mold throughout the whole house, and I'm sure that's what irritates my COPD and emphysema," Roe said.



Roe said the buildup of mold and stuffy conditions has given her and her kids breathing issues for years.



Roe was pretty down about the whole situation recently until her neighbor Allison reached out with an uplifting message.



"I said 'I've just I've lost all hope,' and she said 'That's OK. Just don't lose your faith," Roe said.



Little did Monica know, Allison had nominated her for American Air Systems' Amerair Cares Program.



Now, in its fourth year, the program offers a brand new air conditioning and heating system to a winning family every year.



After pouring through roughly 90 nominations, Lee Potter, the owner of American Air Systems, said Allison's application stood out.



"We were thrilled to death to find out that this one was in Orange. We've had two in Beaumont. One in Port Arthur," Potter said.



Potter and his team showed up at Monica's home Tuesday to surprise her with the big news.



"Of all the things that she's got in her world hopefully this is one less thing off of her plate she doesn't have to worry about ever again," Potter said.



Potter said the plan is to have the new system with includes an air purifier installed by the end of the month. Roe said this is truly a blessing.



"I'm so thankful that God loves me enough to touch the heart of other people to bless us,” Roe said.



Roe said she hopes to bless others in the future just like Carter and Potter have blessed her with the new air conditioning and heating system.