Opportunity to attend Lamar State College Orange leads student to internship with company that works with NASA

ORANGE, Texas — When the opportunity came knocking, a young man took a leap of faith and answered.

The bold move took Alberto Hernandez's life in a new direction and helped him discover his passion, leading him to intern at a company that sends parts directly to NASA.

“I was under the impression that it was too late for me to go to school,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was working at Academy Sports and Outdoors when he was offered an opportunity to attend Lamar State College Orange.

“Just helping the gentleman out and as he was leaving, he explained to me a little bit of detail about electromechanical technology, about motor work, about valves, and if I had any type of knowledge in it” Hernandez said.

He was later recruited to start the electro-engineering program at the college. Howard Bailey is the director of electromechanical technology at the college.

Bailey believes Hernandez displayed the leadership qualities needed for the program.

“He has mentor instincts,” Bailey said. “He has mentor instincts. He's friendly. I don't have to go back over what he doing.”

Hernandez made huge strides after only being in the program for a couple of months.

"I've already have been offered an internship at Chlorine Incorporated here in Orange from Mr. Pete Chlorine," Hernandez said. “And I'm very thankful for that opportunity because I've been there four months now and, like, the things that I'm learning, the amount growth that I have done in those four months is tremendous.”

Those opportunities now allowed him to better provide for his family. It also allowed him to work with NASA.

“Working for SpaceX at the moment, making some aerospace parts,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez wants to share his amazing experience with those who have walked the same stretch of life he has.

“Hopefully instill this same passion, these same feelings into others,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez believes opportunities are always present and when they knock, they can take a person's life in a new direction.