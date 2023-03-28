Operation One VOTE, Inc. hosting forum for City of Beaumont, Beaumont ISD candidates

The forum takes place Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church on Fannett Road at 6:00 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation One VOTE, Inc. will host a forum Tuesday evening to help inform Southeast Texans about candidates they will be voting for in the upcoming election.

The meeting invites candidates for Beaumont mayor and city council, plus the Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees.

This is done in an effort to increase the number of educated, informed voters about the candidates.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will be held from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023.

In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.

MORE | Start a new voter registration application here

Contact your county's voter registrar for more.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Registering to vote for the first time:

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:

Complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State's ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;

Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. The Texas Secretary of State office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR

Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.

Register to vote when renewing your Driver's License

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver's License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov.

MORE | Update your voter registration information online

To update your registration online first visit the Texas SOS "My Voter Portal" to look up your "voter unique identifier, or VUID. You'll need it to update your information here.

