Growing concern: Only 30% of Beaumont ISD students registered for upcoming school year

70 percent of those who responded opted for online classes, according to a district representative.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As the new school year approaches, Beaumont Independent School District wants to ensure students get the resources they'll need to succeed. But, with less than half of the district's students enrolled in schools, some additional effort will have to come from home.

Only 30 percent of Beaumont ISD parents have completed registration for their students. And 70 percent of those who responded have opted for online classes.

Registration is important as parents don’t have much longer to make a decision. Tablets, MiFi's and online learning are what most Beaumont parents are opting for the upcoming school year. But there is a deadline approching that could hinder students from receiving those learning tools.



Monday is the deadline for parents to register students for the new school year. This enrollment deadline includes the choice of online or in-person learning for students. A district representative says roughly 30 percent of students have registered so far.





"Registration is a key factor in determining the number of students who will select virtual learning in the district's preparation in identifying staff. It is also critical that parents register so that device distribution can occur," said Hannah LeTulle of Beaumont ISD.



Those devices will be essential to the 2020-2021 academic school year. So far, 70 percent of parents are opting for virtual learning for their child. Parents are also voicing their frustrations about registration issues on social media.

We've seen posts in Facebook groups regarding issues from website glitches to lack of responses from the district. Last Friday, Dr. Allen confirmed those glitches with the website have been fixed.

We've reached out to Beaumont ISD about any new problems, but district’s offices are closed on Fridays during the summer. That deadline for Beaumont ISD is Monday, August 3. There is a spot for you to submit problems to the district office.