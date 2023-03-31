One taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following Friday night fire at Port Arthur apartment complex

Officials told 12News a total of eight units were damaged. One was damaged by fire and the rest were damaged by smoke and water.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One person had to be taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Port Arthur Apartment complex.

The fire happened at the Heatherbrook Apartments located at 7900 Heatherbrook Trail off Jimmy Johnson Boulevard. Heatherbrook Apartments is a, "thriving community for the elderly and disabled," according to their website.

Officials told 12News that a total of eight units were damaged. One was damaged by fire and the rest were damaged by smoke and water.

While it is unclear how many people have been displaced, one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device