BEAUMONT — A sexual assault investigation is ongoing following an incident on January 6 at Bronze Body on Phelan Boulevard in Beaumont.

A man was arrested for aggravated robbery and sexual assault according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson. The 911 call was placed by an unknown caller according to the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Bronze Body tells 12News a man came in intending to rob the store on Sunday, and a female employee "physically fought him off." He was immediately caught in the area according to the spokesperson. He says the man was unsuccessful, and the employee is fine. The suspect did take her purse according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson for the company said the suspect was not a customer.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.