BEAUMONT, Texas — One escapee is still on the run and three federal inmates have been indicted for escaping in three separate indictments by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Juan Covarrubia-Mendiola, 40, is one of the four inmates that escaped on January 12, 2019. He has not been found according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Texas.

Juan Carlos Acuna, 37, of Marietta, Georgia, Clemente Valdez, Jr., 36, of Dallas, and Arnold Troy Clayton, 37, of Fort Worth were indicted on Wednesday for escaping prison.

According to the indictments on Jan. 12, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen near the Bureau of Prison Camp Facility in west Jefferson County reporting they had seen inmates crossing a pasture and getting picked up by a vehicle on Hillebrandt Road according to the release.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over the car, finding two of the escapees inside according to the release. The inmates were taken back to the prison facility by officers according to the release. A third inmate returned to the facility on foot several hours later according to the release.

Acuna was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in 2006 for possession with intent to distribute over 150 kilos of cocaine according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Valdez was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in 2012 for conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to distribute cocaine according to the release. Valdez was also convicted of marijuana trafficking in 2003 and served state prison time in North Carolina for that offense according to the release.

Crayton was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in 2014 for possession with intent to distribute marijuana according to the release. He has prior felony convictions for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and has been in a federal prison facility since 2002 according to the release.

If convicted, the men could face up to five years in in federal prison.

From a Department of Justice news release:

