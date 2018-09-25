WINNIE — A Port Arthur man was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Monday night along Interstate 10 east of Hamshire Road.

Jimmie Lofton, 44, of Port Arthur, who was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries following the 9 p.m. wreck according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lofton, who was being followed by Christopher Hilstock, 49, of Port Arthur, on a Suzuki motorcycle, hit a groove in the pavement and lost control of his motorcycle and went down according to the release.

Hilstock swerved to avoid hitting Lofton and also fell of his motorcycle the release said. Both men were wearing helmets.

Hilstock was not injured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck which is in it's preliminary stages.

