BEAUMONT — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the north end of Beaumont Sunday afternoon.

It happened off North Lynwood Drive.

An officer on the scene told 12news a car pulled in front of a house and started shooting a gun.

Investigators said people inside the home started firing back.

One victim was shot in the hip then taken to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

