Deadly crash closes I-10 westbound in Orange, Hazmat team responding

ORANGE, Texas — State Troopers have shut down all lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 westbound at MLK in Orange after a fiery fatal crash Monday night.
The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Authorities confirm a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler collided. A hazmat crew from Houston is responding to the scene. All westbound lanes remain closed.
Investigators haven't said what happened.
12News crews at the scene said they saw a car on fire. As of now, the identity of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.