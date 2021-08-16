Deadly crash closes I-10 westbound in Orange, Hazmat team responding

All lanes of traffic from Interstate 10 westbound in Orange have been closed.

ORANGE, Texas — State Troopers have shut down all lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 westbound at MLK in Orange after a fiery fatal crash Monday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Authorities confirm a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler collided. A hazmat crew from Houston is responding to the scene. All westbound lanes remain closed.

Investigators haven't said what happened.

12News crews at the scene said they saw a car on fire. As of now, the identity of the victim is unknown.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.