BEAUMONT — Beaumont firefighters were busy early Tuesday morning fighting three separate structure fires on the south side of Beaumont that gutted a home and sent one person to a Houston hospital via helicopter.

The first fire was a that happened around 3:30 a.m. near Washington Blvd and Irving Street according to the Beaumont Fire Department.

In that fire one person was burned severely enough to be transported to Houston by helicopter.

Police and firefighters blocked off the intersection of Washington Blvd and Irving Streets for an Air Med helicopter to land and transport the victim

Not long after the first fire, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Pear Street. Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department said investigators believe the cause of that fire was a space heater.

A fire burned a home in the 2000 block of Pear Street early Tuesday morning.

Then, at about 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Tilson Street where a home was gutted but no one was injured.

The house appeared to be a total loss according to Beaumont firefighters. Wheat said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and they cannot release any information at this time.

The home is believed to be abandoned, a spokesperson with the Beaumont Fire Department said, and they think homeless people could have started it trying to keep warm.

All three fires happened withing about a mile radius of each other.

It was also reported by Jimmy Blanchard with the Beaumont Fire Department that a fourth fire happened at Joachami Street at Ave. H. It was a car fire, and there were no injuries. Blanchard said they were dispatched just after 2 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

