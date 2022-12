Beaumont Police responded to the 2600 block of Interstate 10 Westbound around 6 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Beaumont Thursday evening.

Beaumont Police responded to the 2600 block of Interstate 10 Westbound around 6 p.m.

Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley confirms one person is dead.

There is no additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.