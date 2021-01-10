Woman found dead after house fire in Beaumont

A witness at the scene told 12News that he saw flames shooting out of the house and rushed to save the woman inside but was not able to.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Justice of the Peace Benjamin Collins tells 12News that a woman was found dead in a home in the 800 block of Goliad Street, following a fire.

Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said the department responded to a call about a fire shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

A retired firefighter at the scene told 12News that he saw flames shooting out of the house and rushed to save anyone who was inside. He was able to pull a small dog out, but not the woman, who was later identified as 62-year-old Vickey Beales.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

